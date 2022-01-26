Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases 7,006 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 222.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,150 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,006 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 11.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,501,623 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $288,359,000 after purchasing an additional 358,584 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.2% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 612,757 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $49,186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,070 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 478.2% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 165,069 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $13,773,000 after purchasing an additional 136,522 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 185,774.3% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 130,112 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $10,857,000 after purchasing an additional 130,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.8% in the third quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 34,347 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total transaction of $375,975.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael T. Kerr purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $86.00 per share, with a total value of $4,300,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,342 shares of company stock valued at $1,748,082. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EOG. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.41.

Shares of EOG opened at $106.94 on Wednesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.08 and a 52-week high of $107.99. The company has a market capitalization of $62.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 19.38%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy exploration company to repurchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.03%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

