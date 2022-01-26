Prospera Financial Services Inc Increases Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,489 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Adobe were worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,343,473,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,314,478 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $20,906,971,000 after acquiring an additional 762,224 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,442,600 shares of the software company’s stock worth $838,742,000 after purchasing an additional 702,734 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1,842.5% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 682,153 shares of the software company’s stock worth $402,311,000 after purchasing an additional 647,036 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1,528.4% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 478,595 shares of the software company’s stock worth $280,284,000 after purchasing an additional 449,205 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $502.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $588.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $615.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.17, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.01. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $420.78 and a 52 week high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $635.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $765.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $760.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $770.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $664.36.

In other news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total transaction of $27,498.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $1,500,427.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,308 shares of company stock valued at $3,885,362 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.