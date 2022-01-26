Prospera Financial Services Inc Grows Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,548 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in SAP were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SAP. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,555,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SAP by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 468,097 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,749,000 after buying an additional 59,366 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SAP by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,142 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SAP by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,872 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in SAP in the 2nd quarter valued at $459,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

Get SAP alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on SAP from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer downgraded SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on SAP from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SAP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.50.

Shares of NYSE:SAP opened at $132.32 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $136.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.72. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $120.08 and a 12-month high of $151.48. The company has a market capitalization of $162.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

SAP Profile

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

See Also: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.