Prospera Financial Services Inc Grows Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,261 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 638 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSCP. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 4,839.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCP opened at $21.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.09. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.62 and a 52-week high of $22.55.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th.

