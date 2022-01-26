ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Shares Gap Down to $16.04

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.04, but opened at $15.37. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 shares last traded at $15.28, with a volume of 171,620 shares trading hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPXU. HM Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,159,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,607,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,593,000. XR Securities LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $668,000. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the second quarter worth approximately $415,000.

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

