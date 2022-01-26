Project Inverse Price Reaches $0.0160 on Top Exchanges (XIV)

Project Inverse (CURRENCY:XIV) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Over the last week, Project Inverse has traded 22.1% lower against the US dollar. One Project Inverse coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0160 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges. Project Inverse has a total market capitalization of $633,362.31 and $307,311.00 worth of Project Inverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002694 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00049578 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,516.47 or 0.06773565 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00054188 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,054.71 or 0.99740035 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003311 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.85 or 0.00053421 BTC.

Project Inverse Coin Profile

Project Inverse’s total supply is 60,740,345 coins and its circulating supply is 39,677,541 coins. Project Inverse’s official Twitter account is @inverseproject

Project Inverse Coin Trading

