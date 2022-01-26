Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $19.66

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.66 and last traded at $19.66, with a volume of 1005 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.73.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PRVA. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. upped their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Privia Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.75.

Get Privia Health Group alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $251.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.97 million. Analysts expect that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Privia Health Group news, CFO David Mountcastle sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $626,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Parth Mehrotra sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $232,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,626,144 shares of company stock valued at $127,982,555.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRVA. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.03% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

Further Reading: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Privia Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Privia Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.