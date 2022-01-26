Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.62 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) will announce earnings of $1.62 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Principal Financial Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.58 and the highest is $1.65. Principal Financial Group reported earnings of $1.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Principal Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $6.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $6.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.95 to $7.29. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Principal Financial Group.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.10. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Principal Financial Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.69.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 201.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 105.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 129.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

PFG traded up $1.01 on Friday, reaching $73.63. The stock had a trading volume of 24,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,001. Principal Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $48.88 and a fifty-two week high of $77.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.57 and a 200-day moving average of $68.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.59.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Principal Financial Group (PFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.