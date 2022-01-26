Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 8,683 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Bunge worth $8,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Bunge by 15.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its holdings in Bunge by 32.6% during the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 2.0% in the third quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 18.9% in the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 13.2% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BG stock opened at $94.69 on Wednesday. Bunge Limited has a one year low of $62.07 and a one year high of $99.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.65.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $2.30. Bunge had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 29.63%. The firm had revenue of $14.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. Bunge’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.20%.

BG has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Bunge from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bunge from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.22.

Bunge Profile

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

