Primecoin (XPM) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $782.00

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded down 8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. During the last seven days, Primecoin has traded 11.6% lower against the dollar. Primecoin has a market capitalization of $2.25 million and $782.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Primecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0571 or 0.00000151 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- DigiByte (DGB) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000060 BTC.
- Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000168 BTC.
- Quark (QRK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000033 BTC.
- Myriad (XMY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- X-HASH (XSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00012413 BTC.
- TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.
Primecoin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “
Buying and Selling Primecoin
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
