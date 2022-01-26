Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) Hits New 12-Month Low at $142.85

Primary Health Properties PLC (LON:PHP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 142.85 ($1.93) and last traded at GBX 143.10 ($1.93), with a volume of 1081239 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 143.80 ($1.94).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PHP. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.36) target price on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 176 ($2.37) target price on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 164 ($2.21) price target on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research report on Monday. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.36) price target on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 173.71 ($2.34).

The firm has a market cap of £1.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.77, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 149.44 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 156.04.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a GBX 1.63 ($0.02) dividend. This is an increase from Primary Health Properties’s previous dividend of $1.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a yield of 1.09%. Primary Health Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.44%.

Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.

