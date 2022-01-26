PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Price Target Cut to $181.00

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its price objective decreased by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $199.00 to $181.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 17.54% from the stock’s previous close.

PPG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.65.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG stock opened at $153.99 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. PPG Industries has a 52 week low of $132.10 and a 52 week high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PPG Industries will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PPG. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 91.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,071,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $521,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,193 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 5.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,603,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,969,907,000 after buying an additional 601,191 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the second quarter valued at $94,092,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 140.8% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 876,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $125,305,000 after buying an additional 512,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 21.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,591,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $227,544,000 after buying an additional 283,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.