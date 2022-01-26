Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on POR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Portland General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 22.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,327,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $438,319,000 after buying an additional 1,725,133 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 247.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 911,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,008,000 after buying an additional 649,339 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 494.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 652,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,684,000 after buying an additional 543,221 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,138,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $190,689,000 after purchasing an additional 541,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 644,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,713,000 after purchasing an additional 255,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE POR traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.56. 6,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,903. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Portland General Electric has a 52 week low of $41.01 and a 52 week high of $53.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.44.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $642.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.87 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Co is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

