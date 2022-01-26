Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) Shares Gap Up to $9.40

Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.40, but opened at $9.97. Porch Group shares last traded at $9.70, with a volume of 8,074 shares.

Several research firms have issued reports on PRCH. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Porch Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Porch Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Porch Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Porch Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Porch Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.45.

Get Porch Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.82 and its 200-day moving average is $18.25.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. Porch Group had a negative net margin of 67.09% and a negative return on equity of 46.03%. The business had revenue of $62.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.10 million. Research analysts forecast that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Asha Sharma sold 103,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $2,333,868.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew Neagle sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $49,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,647 shares of company stock worth $3,167,955 in the last quarter. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRCH. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Porch Group by 9.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Porch Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Porch Group by 7.8% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Porch Group during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Porch Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 183,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

About Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

Further Reading: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Porch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.