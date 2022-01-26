Popular (BPOP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.16 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BPOP opened at $89.76 on Wednesday. Popular has a twelve month low of $54.01 and a twelve month high of $99.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.19 and its 200-day moving average is $79.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, January 15th will be given a $0.133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.41%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BPOP shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Popular from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Popular from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Popular in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Popular in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.33.

In other news, EVP Juan Guerrero sold 10,000 shares of Popular stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $832,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 4,200 shares of Popular stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $353,892.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Popular stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 19.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,584 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Popular were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

