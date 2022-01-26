Poolz Finance Market Cap Reaches $14.75 Million (POOLZ)

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. One Poolz Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.87 or 0.00012674 BTC on major exchanges. Poolz Finance has a total market cap of $14.75 million and $1.04 million worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Poolz Finance has traded down 22% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.34 or 0.00050365 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,645.20 or 0.06887184 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.45 or 0.00055855 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,321.20 or 0.99775282 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003321 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00050437 BTC.

Poolz Finance Profile

Poolz Finance was first traded on January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 4,992,280 coins and its circulating supply is 3,030,639 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

Buying and Selling Poolz Finance

