Polkadex Trading Down 25.7% Over Last 7 Days (PDEX)

Polkadex (CURRENCY:PDEX) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One Polkadex coin can currently be bought for about $8.10 or 0.00021311 BTC on popular exchanges. Polkadex has a total market cap of $36.46 million and approximately $733,778.00 worth of Polkadex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Polkadex has traded down 25.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00050447 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,627.48 or 0.06913965 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00055786 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,840.06 or 0.99572514 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003311 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00051502 BTC.

Polkadex’s total supply is 4,501,930 coins. Polkadex’s official Twitter account is @polkadex

