Polaris (NYSE:PII) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Polaris (NYSE:PII) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 57.18%. Polaris’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.34 EPS.

NYSE PII opened at $109.20 on Wednesday. Polaris has a 12 month low of $100.52 and a 12 month high of $147.73. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Polaris’s payout ratio is 26.20%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Polaris from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Polaris from $132.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Polaris from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Polaris from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Polaris from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Polaris has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.57.

In other news, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $3,062,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin M. Farr sold 10,169 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.27, for a total transaction of $1,172,180.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Polaris stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 64.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 553,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216,942 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.91% of Polaris worth $75,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

