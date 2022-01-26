Polaris (NYSE:PII) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Polaris (NYSE:PII) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Polaris had a return on equity of 57.18% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Polaris stock traded up $3.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $112.78. 2,296 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 829,700. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.78. Polaris has a twelve month low of $100.52 and a twelve month high of $147.73.

Get Polaris alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.20%.

In other news, Director Kevin M. Farr sold 10,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.27, for a total transaction of $1,172,180.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $3,062,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Polaris stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 64.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 553,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216,942 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.91% of Polaris worth $75,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PII. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Polaris from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reduced their price target on Polaris from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on Polaris from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Polaris from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Polaris from $132.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Polaris currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.21.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.