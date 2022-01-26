PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN) by 364.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 455 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EWN. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the second quarter valued at $5,075,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the second quarter valued at $4,098,000. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 148.6% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 79,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after acquiring an additional 47,327 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 400,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,744,000 after acquiring an additional 32,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,408,000.

Get iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EWN opened at $45.15 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF has a 1 year low of $42.06 and a 1 year high of $54.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.55.

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index (the Index).

Read More: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.