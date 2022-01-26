PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 2,961 Shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PIM. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 13,050,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,682,000 after acquiring an additional 145,035 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 75,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 29,177 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 630,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 11,853 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,408 shares during the period. 31.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PIM opened at $3.74 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.89 and a 200 day moving average of $4.02. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 52-week low of $3.62 and a 52-week high of $4.47.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be issued a $0.022 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Profile

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

