PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PLDT (NYSE:PHI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PLDT Inc. offers telecommunications services. Its operating segment consists of Wireless, Fixed Line and Others. Wireless segment provides cellular, wireless broadband and other services, and digital platforms and mobile financial services. Fixed Line segment provides local exchange, international long distance, national long distance, data and other network and miscellaneous services. It offers postpaid and prepaid fixed line services. PLDT, Inc., formerly known as Philippine Long Distance Telephone Company, is based in Makati City, the Philippines. “

Shares of NYSE:PHI opened at $36.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.38. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. PLDT has a 52-week low of $23.71 and a 52-week high of $38.05.

PLDT (NYSE:PHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $964.66 million for the quarter. PLDT had a return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 12.28%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PLDT will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHI. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in PLDT by 45.2% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of PLDT during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of PLDT by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PLDT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PLDT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

PLDT, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The Wireless segment consists of cellular services through text messaging and wireless broadband. The Fixed Line segment offers fixed line telecommunications services throughout the country, servicing retail, corporate and small medium enterprise, or SME clients.

