Piper Sandler Lowers Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Price Target to $140.00

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 56.49% from the company’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Goosehead Insurance’s FY2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.57.
Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $89.46 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 235.43, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.48. Goosehead Insurance has a 52-week low of $78.86 and a 52-week high of $181.30.
In other news, COO Michael C. Colby sold 3,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total transaction of $426,543.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael C. Colby sold 5,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.87, for a total transaction of $724,093.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,486 shares of company stock worth $24,585,573 in the last 90 days. 51.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,111,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 515.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 11,244 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,713,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 800,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,945,000 after buying an additional 415,991 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.05% of the company’s stock.
Goosehead Insurance Company Profile
Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.
Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.