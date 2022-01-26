Piper Sandler Lowers Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Price Target to $140.00

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 56.49% from the company’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Goosehead Insurance’s FY2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.57.

Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $89.46 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 235.43, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.48. Goosehead Insurance has a 52-week low of $78.86 and a 52-week high of $181.30.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $41.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.76 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 17.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Michael C. Colby sold 3,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total transaction of $426,543.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael C. Colby sold 5,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.87, for a total transaction of $724,093.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,486 shares of company stock worth $24,585,573 in the last 90 days. 51.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,111,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 515.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 11,244 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,713,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 800,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,945,000 after buying an additional 415,991 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

