Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Discover Financial Services in a report released on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.42 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.37. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Discover Financial Services’ Q2 2022 earnings at $3.80 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.69 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.83 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 39.15%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DFS. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stephens increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.94.

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $118.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.00. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $81.27 and a 12 month high of $135.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 23,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,842,000 after buying an additional 12,291 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 80,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,938,000 after buying an additional 36,003 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 243,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,893,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 120,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,244,000 after buying an additional 29,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 223,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,450,000 after buying an additional 15,296 shares during the last quarter. 84.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.96%.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

