Piper Sandler Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for ServisFirst Bancshares in a report released on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.01. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ServisFirst Bancshares’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.25 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.75 EPS.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ServisFirst Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

SFBS stock opened at $84.87 on Wednesday. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 52 week low of $40.76 and a 52 week high of $89.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 46.29% and a return on equity of 19.47%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,158,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,649,000 after acquiring an additional 58,086 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 80.5% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,023,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,430,000 after acquiring an additional 902,170 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 15.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,916,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,655,000 after acquiring an additional 254,359 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,325,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,096,000 after acquiring an additional 5,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 72.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 987,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,141,000 after acquiring an additional 415,018 shares in the last quarter. 61.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO William M. Foshee sold 32,000 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $2,723,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Henry Fulbrook Abbott sold 477 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total transaction of $38,450.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Saturday, January 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 24.40%.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

See Also: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.