Piper Sandler Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Discover Financial Services in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $14.62 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $13.54. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Discover Financial Services’ Q4 2022 earnings at $3.71 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.55 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.97 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.05 EPS.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 39.15%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DFS. Zacks Investment Research raised Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.94.

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $118.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $81.27 and a fifty-two week high of $135.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.96%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DFS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 56,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,718,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 2.1% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 31,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the second quarter worth $35,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 161.0% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 114,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,488,000 after purchasing an additional 70,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the second quarter worth $2,100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

