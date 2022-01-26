PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $101.33

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $101.33 and last traded at $101.34, with a volume of 40909 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $101.41.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.78.

Get PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 12,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 20,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks maximum current income, consistent with preservation of capital and daily liquidity. The Fund focuses on short maturity fixed income instruments. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 65% of its total assets in a diversified portfolio of fixed income instruments of varying maturities, which may be represented by forwards.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.