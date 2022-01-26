Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.40 Per Share

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 10th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the biopharmaceutical company on Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Pfizer has increased its dividend by 14.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Pfizer has a dividend payout ratio of 29.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Pfizer to earn $6.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.2%.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $52.54 on Wednesday. Pfizer has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $294.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.29.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $291,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 17,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Pfizer by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,894,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,875,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,052 shares during the last quarter. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Independent Research raised Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays set a $54.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.80.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

