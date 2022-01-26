Pets at Home Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PAHGF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Pets at Home Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PAHGF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Pets at Home Group in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt raised Pets at Home Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

PAHGF stock remained flat at $$6.11 during trading on Wednesday. 1,415 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,541. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.32. Pets at Home Group has a 12-month low of $5.25 and a 12-month high of $7.01.

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including cat litters, collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

