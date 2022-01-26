Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Shares Acquired by Amia Capital LLP

Amia Capital LLP grew its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) by 1,200.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,300,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200,000 shares during the quarter. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras comprises 2.9% of Amia Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Amia Capital LLP’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $13,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 14,438 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,511 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,807 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,978 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock opened at $13.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12-month low of $7.06 and a 12-month high of $13.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.13 and its 200 day moving average is $10.74. The company has a market capitalization of $87.46 billion, a PE ratio of 3.34, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.75.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.20). Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 34.87% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $23.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.381 per share. This is an increase from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous — dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 19.4%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PBR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.20 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.62.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

Recommended Story: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.