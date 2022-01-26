PetMed Express, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NASDAQ:PETS)

PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 24th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%.

PetMed Express has raised its dividend by 13.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. PetMed Express has a dividend payout ratio of 87.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect PetMed Express to earn $1.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 94.5%.

PetMed Express stock opened at $25.74 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.63. PetMed Express has a 12 month low of $21.64 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The stock has a market cap of $523.78 million, a P/E ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.51.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.09). PetMed Express had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 18.44%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PetMed Express will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on PetMed Express from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on PetMed Express in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PetMed Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded PetMed Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PetMed Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in PetMed Express by 118.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 8,180 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 197.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 14,029 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 311,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,911,000 after buying an additional 50,009 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in PetMed Express by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 372,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,009,000 after acquiring an additional 7,378 shares in the last quarter. 82.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PetMed Express

PetMed Express, Inc engages in the provision of markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products and supplies for dogs and cats. Its non-prescription medications include flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies.

