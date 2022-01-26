PetMed Express, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NASDAQ:PETS)

PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 24th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%.
PetMed Express has raised its dividend by 13.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. PetMed Express has a dividend payout ratio of 87.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect PetMed Express to earn $1.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 94.5%.
PetMed Express stock opened at $25.74 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.63. PetMed Express has a 12 month low of $21.64 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The stock has a market cap of $523.78 million, a P/E ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.51.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on PetMed Express from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on PetMed Express in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PetMed Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded PetMed Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PetMed Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in PetMed Express by 118.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 8,180 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 197.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 14,029 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 311,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,911,000 after buying an additional 50,009 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in PetMed Express by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 372,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,009,000 after acquiring an additional 7,378 shares in the last quarter. 82.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About PetMed Express
PetMed Express, Inc engages in the provision of markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products and supplies for dogs and cats. Its non-prescription medications include flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies.
