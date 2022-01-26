Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) Sets New 52-Week Low at $10.05

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.05 and last traded at $10.07, with a volume of 3923 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.87.

Separately, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Perella Weinberg Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.30.

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $177.43 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PWP. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,498,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,122,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,052,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,431,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 958.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,196,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,063 shares in the last quarter. 39.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP)

Perella Weinberg Partners provides investment banking services worldwide. The company offers strategic, financial, and tactical advice services in connection with executing complex mergers, acquisitions, company sales, and corporate divestitures, including carve-outs, joint ventures, and spin-offs, as well as relating to takeover preparedness and defense.

