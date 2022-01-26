Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) issued its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, reports. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 19.52%. The business had revenue of $17.60 million during the quarter.

Shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina stock opened at $28.00 on Wednesday. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a one year low of $19.75 and a one year high of $29.69. The company has a market cap of $162.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Get Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina alerts:

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s payout ratio is 27.98%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEBK. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the 2nd quarter valued at about $330,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the 2nd quarter valued at about $337,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the 2nd quarter valued at about $530,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares during the last quarter. 40.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc is a holding company of the Peoples Bank, which engages in the provision of full suite of commercial and personal banking products and services, including personal banking, business banking, online banking, mobile banking, personal loans, business loans, treasury management, and wealth management services.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.