Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.23, Fidelity Earnings reports. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 17.38%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEBO traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.03. 101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,161. The firm has a market capitalization of $962.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Peoples Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.72 and a 52-week high of $36.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.57%.

PEBO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on Peoples Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

In other Peoples Bancorp news, Director Michael N. Vittorio acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.80 per share, for a total transaction of $32,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Peoples Bancorp by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Peoples Bancorp by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Peoples Bancorp by 247.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 6,035 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Peoples Bancorp by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 7,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.86% of the company’s stock.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit; debit and automated teller machine cards; credit cards for individuals and businesses; merchant credit card transaction processing services; corporate and personal trust services; safe deposit rental facilities; money orders and cashier’s checks; life, health, property and casualty insurance products; brokerage services; and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

