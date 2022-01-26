People s United Financial Inc. Raises Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,599 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 58.8% during the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 50.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura Instinet restated a “reduce” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.77.

F stock opened at $19.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.11. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $10.36 and a twelve month high of $25.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $33.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.79 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 2.10%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

In related news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 12,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $250,491.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. purchased 412,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.62 per share, with a total value of $8,505,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 118,088 shares of company stock valued at $2,345,456 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

