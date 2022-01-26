People s United Financial Inc. Acquires New Stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

People s United Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 203.6% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 141,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 94,812 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 1.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,755,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,263,000 after acquiring an additional 40,021 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 5.3% in the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Macy’s in the third quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 1,003.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,205,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,587 shares during the period. 93.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Macy's alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Macy’s from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Macy’s from $19.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Macy’s from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Macy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Macy’s from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.55.

M opened at $26.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Macy’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.56 and a 12 month high of $37.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.17.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.92. Macy’s had a return on equity of 41.33% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 2,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $76,272.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.