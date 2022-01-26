People s United Financial Inc. Acquires 1,171 Shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,214 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 23.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 16.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FNB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, F.N.B. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.66.

Shares of F.N.B. stock opened at $13.13 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.27. F.N.B. Co. has a 1-year low of $9.79 and a 1-year high of $14.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $302.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.70 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 28.01% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 41.74%.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

