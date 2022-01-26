PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Shares Gap Up to $40.78

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $40.78, but opened at $41.64. PC Connection shares last traded at $42.58, with a volume of 773 shares.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CNXN. Sidoti raised shares of PC Connection from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 0.68.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $751.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PC Connection, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from PC Connection’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th.

In other news, Director Negrini David Beffa sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.71, for a total value of $223,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 3,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.61, for a total transaction of $178,009.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,199 shares of company stock worth $1,183,773. 58.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNXN. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in PC Connection by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 313,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,804,000 after acquiring an additional 152,809 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of PC Connection by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,680,000 after purchasing an additional 32,726 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of PC Connection by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 80,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,739,000 after purchasing an additional 20,943 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of PC Connection during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $650,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of PC Connection during the 4th quarter worth approximately $533,000. 41.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PC Connection Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNXN)

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

