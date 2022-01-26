PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.5% during the second quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 20.4% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.7% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.7% during the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Family Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.0% during the second quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 2,103 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $387,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total value of $2,345,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and sold 44,114 shares worth $8,990,858. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $158.20 on Wednesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.08 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.22. The firm has a market cap of $185.87 billion, a PE ratio of 38.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $260.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on PayPal from $265.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $255.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on PayPal from $325.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.41.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

