Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Price Target Lowered to $225.00 at KeyCorp

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $325.00 to $225.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PCTY. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $326.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho lifted their target price on Paylocity from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Paylocity from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $249.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Paylocity from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Paylocity in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a buy rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $281.61.

Shares of PCTY stock opened at $185.68 on Tuesday. Paylocity has a fifty-two week low of $154.26 and a fifty-two week high of $314.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $232.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.56. The firm has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.52 and a beta of 1.31.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.21. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $181.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paylocity will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Paylocity news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 128,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.58, for a total value of $35,653,763.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael R. Haske sold 16,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.43, for a total transaction of $4,571,542.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 144,932 shares of company stock valued at $40,243,519 over the last quarter. 28.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in Paylocity by 28.9% during the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 4,978 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Paylocity by 14.8% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 680,509 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,841,000 after purchasing an additional 87,536 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Paylocity by 3.8% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 29,081 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Paylocity by 99,022.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,921 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 8,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Paylocity by 3.2% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 22,121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,203,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

