Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Partners Group in a report on Monday, November 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PGPHF traded up $56.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,406.00. 19 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120. Partners Group has a one year low of $1,155.20 and a one year high of $1,833.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,600.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,666.44.

Partners Group Company Profile

Partners Group Holding AG is an investment management company, which engages in investments in private markets with growth and development potential. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Private Debt, Private Real Estate, and Private Infrastructure. The Private Equity segment includes direct investments in private companies and investments in the private equity secondary market.

