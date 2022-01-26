Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Partners Group in a report on Monday, November 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PGPHF traded up $56.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,406.00. 19 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120. Partners Group has a one year low of $1,155.20 and a one year high of $1,833.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,600.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,666.44.

Partners Group Holding AG is an investment management company, which engages in investments in private markets with growth and development potential. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Private Debt, Private Real Estate, and Private Infrastructure. The Private Equity segment includes direct investments in private companies and investments in the private equity secondary market.

