Panagora Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 50,703 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Kilroy Realty by 1,267.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Kilroy Realty by 217.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Kilroy Realty by 93.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.63.

NYSE:KRC opened at $63.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.72. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $55.72 and a 52 week high of $74.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.80.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $232.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.76 million. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 71.39% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Research analysts predict that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is currently 36.94%.

In other news, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $71,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 12,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total transaction of $900,400.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

