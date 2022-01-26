Panagora Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) by 217.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,003 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in nCino were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in nCino by 9.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,202,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,100,000 after buying an additional 1,125,981 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in nCino by 3.1% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,700,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,658,000 after buying an additional 142,701 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in nCino by 16.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,210,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,309,000 after buying an additional 579,251 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in nCino by 28.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,192,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,767,000 after buying an additional 931,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in nCino by 253.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,941,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,312,000 after buying an additional 1,392,308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on NCNO. KeyCorp reduced their target price on nCino from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their target price on nCino from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on nCino from $97.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Stephens began coverage on nCino in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on nCino from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, nCino has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.96.

In related news, CFO David Rudow sold 11,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total transaction of $842,812.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Pierre Naude sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total value of $2,767,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 68,617 shares of company stock valued at $4,147,539 over the last three months. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NCNO opened at $41.89 on Wednesday. nCino, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.47 and a twelve month high of $86.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -74.80 and a beta of 1.02.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. nCino had a negative return on equity of 9.40% and a negative net margin of 21.89%. The firm had revenue of $70.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. nCino’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that nCino, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

