Panagora Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Webster Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in Webster Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Webster Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Webster Financial by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

WBS stock opened at $60.42 on Wednesday. Webster Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $45.60 and a 1-year high of $65.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.51.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.23. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 28.56%. The business had revenue of $316.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.56%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WBS. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James raised shares of Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.14.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.