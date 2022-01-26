Panagora Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 194,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,890,000 after purchasing an additional 31,754 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 461.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 7,956 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,899,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 194.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 6,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,056,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

SEDG stock opened at $212.74 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $290.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $289.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.33 and a 52-week high of $389.71. The firm has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.98, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $526.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.73 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 8.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.06, for a total value of $1,235,744.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Yoav Galin sold 7,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.14, for a total transaction of $2,703,778.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,593 shares of company stock worth $9,602,029 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $373.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $390.00 to $388.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $420.00 to $448.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $349.08.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

Recommended Story: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.