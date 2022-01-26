Panagora Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HTA. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 139.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,946,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,966,000 after buying an additional 1,133,427 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,364,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,123,000 after buying an additional 814,232 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,083,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,441,000 after buying an additional 756,344 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,051,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the second quarter valued at $15,274,000. 99.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Healthcare Trust of America alerts:

HTA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Healthcare Trust of America from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Trust of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.38.

NYSE HTA opened at $32.28 on Wednesday. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.11 and a 52 week high of $34.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.56 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.53.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.34). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 3.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $191.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 260.00%.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Featured Story: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.