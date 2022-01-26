Oxford Lane Capital (OXLC) to Release Earnings on Friday

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 28th. Analysts expect Oxford Lane Capital to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter.

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The investment management company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $45.20 million for the quarter.

Get Oxford Lane Capital alerts:

Shares of OXLC stock opened at $8.03 on Wednesday. Oxford Lane Capital has a 52 week low of $5.77 and a 52 week high of $8.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.84 and a 200-day moving average of $7.59.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oxford Lane Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 128.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 938,765 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,956,000 after acquiring an additional 527,795 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 247.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 171,530 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 122,225 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,290 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 12,015 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $287,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 153.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,173 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 22,489 shares during the period.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in maximizing total return by investing in debt and equity tranches of collateralized loan obligation vehicles. The company was founded on June 9, 2010 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.