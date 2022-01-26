Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Insider Steven S. Williamson Sells 2,280 Shares

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) insider Steven S. Williamson sold 2,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $86,047.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Outset Medical stock opened at $36.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 10.47 and a quick ratio of 9.64. Outset Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.41 and a fifty-two week high of $61.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.55.
Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $26.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.13 million. Outset Medical had a negative net margin of 133.86% and a negative return on equity of 33.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.44) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.
About Outset Medical
Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.
