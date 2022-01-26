Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Insider Steven S. Williamson Sells 2,280 Shares

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) insider Steven S. Williamson sold 2,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $86,047.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Outset Medical stock opened at $36.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 10.47 and a quick ratio of 9.64. Outset Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.41 and a fifty-two week high of $61.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.55.

Get Outset Medical alerts:

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $26.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.13 million. Outset Medical had a negative net margin of 133.86% and a negative return on equity of 33.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.44) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Outset Medical by 7.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,897,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,723,000 after buying an additional 476,343 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Outset Medical by 26.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,830,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,821,000 after buying an additional 999,308 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Outset Medical by 185.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,704,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,141,000 after buying an additional 2,406,768 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Outset Medical by 55.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,276,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,527,000 after purchasing an additional 813,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Outset Medical by 154.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,152,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,878 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

Read More: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.