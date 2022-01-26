Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Purchased by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 3.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 105,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,641 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $8,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OTIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.49.

OTIS stock opened at $82.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.80. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.28 and a fifty-two week high of $92.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 0.94.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 38.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

