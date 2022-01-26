Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) vs. Theta Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:TGMGF) Head to Head Survey

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) and Theta Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:TGMGF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Osisko Gold Royalties and Theta Gold Mines’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Osisko Gold Royalties $163.93 million 11.28 $12.60 million $0.01 1,112.11 Theta Gold Mines N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Osisko Gold Royalties has higher revenue and earnings than Theta Gold Mines.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.6% of Osisko Gold Royalties shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Osisko Gold Royalties and Theta Gold Mines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Osisko Gold Royalties 0.69% 3.75% 2.87% Theta Gold Mines N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Osisko Gold Royalties has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Theta Gold Mines has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Osisko Gold Royalties and Theta Gold Mines, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Osisko Gold Royalties 0 1 4 0 2.80 Theta Gold Mines 0 0 0 0 N/A

Osisko Gold Royalties currently has a consensus target price of $22.25, indicating a potential upside of 101.54%. Given Osisko Gold Royalties’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Osisko Gold Royalties is more favorable than Theta Gold Mines.

Summary

Osisko Gold Royalties beats Theta Gold Mines on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. operates as an intermediate metal company, which engages in mining and exploration. Its assets portfolio includes Malartic, Windfall and Éléonore royalties. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

About Theta Gold Mines

Theta Gold Mines Limited operates as a gold exploration and development company in South Africa. Its principal property is the Theta project located near the town of Pilgrim's Rest in Mpumalanga Province. The company was formerly known as Stonewall Resources Limited and changed its name to Theta Gold Mines Limited in December 2018. Theta Gold Mines Limited was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

